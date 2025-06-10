Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 628 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,443,000 after buying an additional 2,460,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,948,000 after buying an additional 850,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,268,000 after buying an additional 1,341,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

