Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.98 and last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 7662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $841.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.95 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.12 per share, for a total transaction of $32,284.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,940.64. The trade was a 1.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after buying an additional 350,808 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth about $10,796,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth about $10,683,000. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.7% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,498,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,505,000 after purchasing an additional 180,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 446,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 162,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Stories

