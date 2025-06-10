Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Gilead Sciences FY2026 Earnings

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $9.39 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 305.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,174 shares in the company, valued at $17,893,713.60. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,489,992.56. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,310. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

