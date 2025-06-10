Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,186,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 551.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,224,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,146 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,072,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,807 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32,120.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,966 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $207,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,412. This represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,075. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,196 shares of company stock worth $14,262,309. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock opened at $222.50 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.06 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.95%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.