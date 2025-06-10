Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 15,038 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Requisite Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,038 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.4% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $591.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

