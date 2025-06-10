MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,375 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 1.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,085,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,229.10. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.