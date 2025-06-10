Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $189.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $334.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

