Filecoin (FIL) Price Reaches $2.71 on Top Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $145.16 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $2.71 or 0.00002466 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109,506.61 or 0.99733470 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,270.98 or 0.99518875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,959,466,488 coins and its circulating supply is 675,700,949 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.