OMG Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.19 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. OMG Network has a market cap of $29.61 million and $6.19 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00020368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00005572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00001301 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

