Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGXX) and Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Head to Head Analysis

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGXX) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Circle Internet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Circle Internet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Circle Internet Group and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Circle Internet Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Digihost Technology has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.61%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Circle Internet Group.

This table compares Circle Internet Group and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Circle Internet Group N/A N/A N/A Digihost Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Circle Internet Group and Digihost Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Circle Internet Group $1.89 billion N/A N/A ($0.01) -8,541.17 Digihost Technology $33.32 million 2.00 -$18.91 million ($0.52) -3.52

Circle Internet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Circle Internet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digihost Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Circle Internet Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Circle Internet Group

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications. Since inception, we have relentlessly pursued our mission and vision, building fundamental technology for the internet financial system. We have forged paths toward mainstream acceptance through persistent and active engagement with policymakers and regulators globally, and have seen institutional and consumer knowledge and acceptance of internet-native financial assets approach critical mass. Large and influential players in the incumbent financial services system are increasingly embracing digital assets broadly and stablecoins specifically. Circle’s innovative products reach tens of millions of end-users, power thousands of businesses, and, as of March 31, 2025, USDC has been used for more than $25 trillion in onchain transactions. While we have made strong progress in our pursuit of our mission and vision over the past decade, we believe the internet financial system is in its infancy with decades of growth and innovation ahead. Our principal executive office is located in New York, NY.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

