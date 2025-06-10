Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

