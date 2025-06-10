Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 1,203 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

