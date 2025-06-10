SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Financial Council LLC

Financial Council LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,835,000 after purchasing an additional 573,881 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,169,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,390,000 after purchasing an additional 269,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $559.85 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

