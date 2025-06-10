Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 13 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $694,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $988.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $925.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $972.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $752.30 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,082.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.