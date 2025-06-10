Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $276.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

