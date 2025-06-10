FY2026 Earnings Estimate for BMY Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.04 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.95. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.