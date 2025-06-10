Promising Insurance Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 7th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite insurance policies, such as life, health, property, and casualty insurance. By owning these stocks, investors gain exposure to underwriting profits (premiums minus claims) and the companies’ investment income. Their performance is influenced by factors like claim frequency and severity, interest rates, and regulatory capital requirements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $10.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.14. 163,425,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,690,029. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.62. The company has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.24. 12,558,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,995,173. The company has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.21. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $493.94. 3,928,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,923. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.67. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $403.33 and a one year high of $542.07.

