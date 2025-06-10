Brokers Issue Forecasts for Editas Medicine FY2026 Earnings

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 340.96% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($76.00) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EDIT. HC Wainwright began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 45.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 15,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $26,130.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,085.04. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $28,146. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

