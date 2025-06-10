Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 407.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in Accenture by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,325,526,000 after buying an additional 1,770,024 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,425,000 after acquiring an additional 56,829 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 57,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total value of $1,003,982.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,041.86. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ACN opened at $316.72 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $275.01 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

