Ibex Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for about 1.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Shell were worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Shell by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $204.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

