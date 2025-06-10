Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 270 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 259.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $528,465,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,739,000 after buying an additional 876,960 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,486,000 after buying an additional 524,259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $159,947,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 275,511 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.50.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $580.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $560.70 and its 200 day moving average is $585.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $458.50 and a one year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,150. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,033 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.45, for a total value of $575,845.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,458.60. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,606 shares of company stock worth $9,398,838. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

