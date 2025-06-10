Crane (NYSE:CR) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crane from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Get Crane alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crane

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of Crane stock opened at $188.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Crane has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $189.83.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,871.60. The trade was a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Crane by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 104.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Crane by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.