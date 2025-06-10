Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

