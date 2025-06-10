United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22, RTT News reports. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 6.8%

United Natural Foods stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. CL King raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 58,705 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 122,412 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $656,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

