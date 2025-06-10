Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,578,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $190,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $714,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 91,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI stock opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.58. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $81.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

