Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on ASND FY2026 Earnings

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.43 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.7%

ASND opened at $174.35 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.11.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.56 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 163,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,151,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 37,593 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

