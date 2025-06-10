Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $613,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,147,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,973,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average of $171.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $275.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

