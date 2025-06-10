Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts ADMA Biologics FY2026 Earnings

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADMA Biologics in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.02 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADMA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 7,779 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $158,069.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,345.60. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,680,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after buying an additional 2,613,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

