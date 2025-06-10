Brokers Set Expectations for Immunovant FY2027 Earnings

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Immunovant in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.26) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMVT. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 28,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $364,941.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,412,790.88. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $28,470.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 209,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,703.97. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,682 shares of company stock valued at $596,619. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

