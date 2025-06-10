Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ABEO FY2026 Earnings

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year. The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABEO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

ABEO stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11.

Insider Transactions at Abeona Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mark Alvino sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $45,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,030.80. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 50,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $342,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,424.36. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,941 shares of company stock worth $711,341. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 74.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 119,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,758 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 72,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 59,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Stories

