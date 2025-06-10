Nepsis Inc. Sells 517,510 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nepsis Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 517,510 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises 3.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nepsis Inc. owned 0.09% of CyberArk Software worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 78,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 321.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in CyberArk Software by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $397.94 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.98 and a 200 day moving average of $350.44.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

