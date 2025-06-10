Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 19,870 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,870 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 297,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.78.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average is $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,939,336.24. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,621,540. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

