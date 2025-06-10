Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $224.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.04. The company has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

