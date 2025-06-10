SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 500.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.6% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Erste Group Bank cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $289.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

