Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $289.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The stock has a market cap of $155.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.