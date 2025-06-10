Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 55,211 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 4.2%

IBIT stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $63.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

