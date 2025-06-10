Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $387,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $55.33.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $450,805.10. The trade was a 45.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $325,315.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,250. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

