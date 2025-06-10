Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Ipsen Advisor Group LLC

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,147,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after buying an additional 69,118 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,543,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after buying an additional 239,710 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 205,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.