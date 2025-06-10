Avanza Fonder AB Trims Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Avanza Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI opened at $311.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

