Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 1.9% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total value of $250,266.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,277.02. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $1,027.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.37, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $923.49 and a 200 day moving average of $973.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

