Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 226 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

NYSE BX opened at $139.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

