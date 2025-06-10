West Paces Advisors Inc. Buys 15,818 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 846,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 11.3% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $49,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 499.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IJH stock opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

