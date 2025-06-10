Fourpath Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,224.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,093.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $991.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,262.81.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,149.91.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

