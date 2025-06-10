Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,075 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $237.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.18 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

