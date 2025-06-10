Sarasin & Partners LLP Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $302.65 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 40.54%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.17%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

