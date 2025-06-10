Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1%

AVGO stock opened at $244.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 199.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.