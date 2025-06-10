Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $12.44 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.90. The company has a market cap of $452.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

