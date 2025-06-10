Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,629 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,278,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $306.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $212.12 and a 12-month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

