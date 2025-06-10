West Paces Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 426.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,207 shares during the period. Southern makes up approximately 0.6% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 4,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s payout ratio is 70.64%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

