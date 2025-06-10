OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Issues Earnings Results

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13, Zacks reports.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.78.

OFS Credit Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently 217.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

About OFS Credit

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OFS Credit stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OFS Credit Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OCCI Free Report ) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of OFS Credit worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

