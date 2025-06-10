OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Issues Earnings Results

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13, Zacks reports.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
Shares of OCCI stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.78.
OFS Credit Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently 217.46%.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
